Vodafone Idea announces 181 data plan for its prepaid users

Vodafone Idea announces ₹181 data plan for its prepaid users1 min read . 06:01 PM IST
- Vodafone Idea ₹181 prepaid plan is a 4G data voucher that can be purchased as an add on to the existing plan.
Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched a new mobile recharge plan for its prepaid customers. The telco has added ₹181 plan. It is a 4G data voucher that can be purchased as an add on to the existing plan.
Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched a new mobile recharge plan for its prepaid customers. The telco has added ₹181 plan. It is a 4G data voucher that can be purchased as an add on to the existing plan.
Vodafone ₹181 plan offers 1GB of internet data per day. The plan has a validity of 30 days.
Vodafone ₹181 plan offers 1GB of internet data per day. The plan has a validity of 30 days.
The telco has previously launched two prepaid plans with mobile data, voice calling and SMSes. These included ₹289 and ₹429 plans with up to 79 days validity. Both these plans are available on Vi app and website.
The telco has previously launched two prepaid plans with mobile data, voice calling and SMSes. These included ₹289 and ₹429 plans with up to 79 days validity. Both these plans are available on Vi app and website.
Vi ₹289 plan has a validity of 48 days. It offers unlimited calling and 600 SMM per day. The plan has 4GB mobile data in total. Similarly, the Vi ₹429 plan comes with unlimited voice calling data and 1000 SMSes. The plan offers mobile data for a validity of 78 days.
Vi ₹289 plan has a validity of 48 days. It offers unlimited calling and 600 SMM per day. The plan has 4GB mobile data in total. Similarly, the Vi ₹429 plan comes with unlimited voice calling data and 1000 SMSes. The plan offers mobile data for a validity of 78 days.
In another news, Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nikhil Kamath has recently shared a post expressing his views on the growing internet user base in India. In a tweet he notes how India’s market share in the global mobile internet traffic has increased over a period of 10 years. The share was 2% in 2012 and has now increased to 21% in 2022.
In another news, Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nikhil Kamath has recently shared a post expressing his views on the growing internet user base in India. In a tweet he notes how India’s market share in the global mobile internet traffic has increased over a period of 10 years. The share was 2% in 2012 and has now increased to 21% in 2022.