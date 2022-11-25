Vodafone Idea brings international roaming plans for FIFA World Cup fans:Details

Vodafone Idea has introduced exclusive international roaming plans for its users travelling to Qatar to watch the FIFA World Cup. Announcing the new roaming plans, the telecom operator said that the plans give “users a wide bouquet to choose from depending on the length of their stay in Qatar." Vodafone Idea new roaming plans come with a starting price of ₹2,999 and offer high-speed data along with unlimited incoming calls, outgoing calls at ₹35 per minute and more.

