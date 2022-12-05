Vodafone Idea has introduced a new annual plan for its prepaid users. The telco has listed a ₹2,999 prepaid plan on its website that comes with 365 days validity. Under the plan, users will get unlimited voice calling data along with 850GB internet data. After exhaustion, users will be charged ₹50 paise per MB for mobile data. The plan also offers unlimited data at night from 12am to 6am.

The Vodafone Idea ₹2,999 prepaid plan also comes with 100 SMS daily. Post the daily SMS quota, the telco will charge ₹1 for local and ₹1.5 STD SMS. There are no OTT benefits with the plan. Only additional benefit is the Vi Movies & TV Basic access.

If you are looking for other annual prepaid plans from the telecom operator, then here’s a list

Vodafone Idea ₹ 3,099 prepaid plan

Vodafone Idea ₹3,099 plan has a validity of 365 days. The plan offers 2GB mobile data daily. It also includes unlimited voice calling and 100SMS per day. Additional benefit with the plan includes one year free access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription along with Vi Movies & TV VIP access.

The plan offers a weekend data rollover facility as well. Users will also get unlimited data at night from 12am to 6am.

Vodafone Idea ₹ 2,899 prepaid plan

The Vodafone Idea ₹2,899 prepaid plan comes with 1.5GB mobile data per day. The plan has an annual validity of 365 days. It offers unlimited voice calling data. There are no special OTT benefits with the plan though.

But, users will get Vi Movies & TV Classic access to premium movies, originals, live TV, news and more. They will also get unlimited internet data at night from 12am to 6am along with weekend data rollover facility.

Vodafone Idea ₹1,799 prepaid plan

Coming with a validity of 365 days, Vodafone Idea ₹1,799 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calling. However, the data is limited and offers only 24GB internet data. The plan offers 3600SMSes for free along with Vi Movies & TV Basic access.