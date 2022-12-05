Vodafone Idea brings new prepaid plan with unlimited calling: Details

Vodafone Idea has introduced a new annual plan for its prepaid users. The telco has listed a ₹2,999 prepaid plan on its website that comes with 365 days validity. Under the plan, users will get unlimited voice calling data along with 850GB internet data. After exhaustion, users will be charged ₹50 paise per MB for mobile data. The plan also offers unlimited data at night from 12am to 6am.

