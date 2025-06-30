Subscribe

Vodafone Idea expands 5G services to 23 more cities, including Jaipur, Kolkata and Lucknow

Vodafone Idea expands its 5G network to 23 more cities in India, enhancing connectivity in urban areas like Jaipur and Kolkata. The rollout follows initial launches in five cities, with unlimited 5G data plans starting at 299. 

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated30 Jun 2025, 06:17 PM IST
Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced the expansion of its 5G network coverage to 23 additional cities across India, marking a significant step in its phased rollout strategy. The latest development brings the company’s 5G footprint to several new urban centres, including key state capitals such as Jaipur, Kolkata and Lucknow.

The telecom operator had previously launched its fifth-generation mobile services in five cities: Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Patna. With the new phase of deployment now underway, Vi is extending its 5G reach to a broader geographic base, aiming to enhance connectivity and digital access across the country.

Notably, the newly covered cities include Ahmedabad, Agra, Aurangabad, Kozhikode, Kochi, Dehradun, Indore, Madurai, Malappuram, Meerut, Nagpur, Nashik, Pune, Rajkot, Sonepat, Surat, Siliguri, Thiruvananthapuram, Vadodara and Visakhapatnam.

"Vi has commenced the next phase of its 5G rollout, with deployment now active in 23 cities," the company stated in an official release. Customers equipped with compatible 5G devices in these locations will be able to access the high-speed network as services go live.

As part of its introductory offering, Vi is providing unlimited 5G data on prepaid and postpaid plans starting at 299.

Also Read | Vi rolls out 5G in Delhi-NCR, targets full coverage in 17 circles by August

The operator also shared updates on its ongoing efforts to bolster 4G infrastructure. It has deployed 4G services on the 900 MHz band at approximately 65,000 sites, enhancing both coverage and indoor connectivity. In addition, Vi has rolled out more than 56,000 sites on 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and TDD bands, resulting in a 35 per cent improvement in overall 4G data capacity and a 26 per cent increase in average 4G speeds.

To further strengthen its network backbone, the company revealed plans to install 1 lakh new mobile towers over the next six months.

Vi has acquired 5G spectrum in 17 out of the 22 telecom circles in India, signalling its long-term commitment to expanding next-generation connectivity despite facing financial and operational hurdles in recent years.

(With inputs from PTI)

 
