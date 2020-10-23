Vodafone Idea Foundation launches new app for safety and empowerment of women

We have institutional partnerships with NASSCOM Foundation and also organisations like UN Women to spread awareness about the platform and outreach to women. We have also partnered with the National Commission of Women which handles cases of violence against women. The idea is also to take help from these social agents and use their network and outreach to educate women, help them understand and recognise the constituents of abuse around them and help them gain access to verified information on medical, legal and mental health services located close by.