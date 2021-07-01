Vodafone Idea has introduced two new plans for its subscribers. The new plans are affordable but also provide limited data in comparison to the plans priced higher. Vodafone Idea customers can purchase both ₹99 plan and ₹109 plan from the company's official app/store.

₹99 Plan

The cheaper Vodafone Idea plan comes with a validity of 18 days and provides 1GB of data. The biggest benefit provided by this plan is unlimited calls. The new plan does not provide the facility of outgoing SMS. The cheaper plan is good for a subscriber with an occasional need for data but requires to make frequent calls.

₹109 Plan

The 109 Plan by Vodafone Idea offers benefits similar to the ₹99 plan. However, the biggest change is its addition of validity. The plan offers a validity of 20 days instead of 18. Similar to the ₹99 Plan, this plan does not offer the facility of outgoing messages.

Reliance Jio ₹98 Plan

The closest plan on offer for Reliance Jio customers is ₹98 plan which was discontinued last year but was later re-introduced in May this year. The plan offers users 1.5GB of data usage along with unlimited calling. However, validity of the pack has been limited to just 14 days.

Airtel ₹129 plan

Airtel subscribers also can have similar benefits by paying ₹129. The ₹129 plan offers the benefit of unlimited calls as well as 1GB of data. However, for its premium charged over the plans offered by other telecom carriers, Airtel is providing a validity of 24 days and also provides 300 free SMSs with the plan. Additionally, Airtel users get access to Free Hellotunes, Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream plus Amazon Prime.

