Vodafone Idea rolls out new family postpaid plan with OTT, travel perks and 5G connectivity: Price, data and more

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has rolled out a new postpaid offering, the Vi Max Family Plan, aimed at families seeking comprehensive connectivity and entertainment in one package. Priced at ₹871 per month, the plan includes two mobile connections, one primary and one secondary, alongside a suite of digital and travel benefits.

A key highlight of the plan is the complimentary Netflix Basic subscription, available exclusively to the primary user. Additionally, subscribers can enjoy access to other OTT platforms, with a combined monthly data allowance of 120GB. Of this, 70GB is allocated to the primary user, 40GB to the secondary user, and 10GB is shared data.

The plan supports data rollover of up to 400GB—200GB for each user and includes unlimited data usage during nighttime hours (12am to 6am). Users will also benefit from unlimited local, STD, and national roaming calls, along with 3,000 free SMS per month.

Vi has included its ‘Choice’ benefits as part of the new plan. Subscribers can opt for one entertainment subscription, choosing from platforms such as Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, and Fancode, accessible via the Vi Movies & TV app. In addition, users may select between a year-long subscription to Norton Mobile Security or the EaseMyTrip Travel Benefit, which offers exclusive discounts on flight bookings.

The company has also made the plan flexible, allowing users to add up to six additional secondary members at ₹299 per person. Each of these users will receive 40GB of data and the same unlimited calling benefits. The plan includes unlimited 5G connectivity, currently available in select Indian cities such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Patna, Chandigarh, and Bengaluru.

Vi said in a statement that the plan is designed to cater to the growing digital consumption needs of Indian families, while also offering the freedom to customise benefits based on individual preferences.