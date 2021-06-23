Vodafone Idea, or Vi, has launched a new prepaid plan with no daily cap on data and unlimited voice calling to take on similar offerings by rivals Reliance Jio and Airtel. Vodafone is last of the three to unveil a plan with no fair usage limit on data, pricing it closer to Jio's at ₹447.

Relaince Jio had launched its Freedom Plan offerings earlier this month with no daily data usage limit. Last week, Airtel came up with a plan of its own extending similar benefits to contend with one of the plan's in Jio's latest line-up.

The ₹447 plan by Vodafone Idea offers 50GB of uncapped data with a validity of 60 days. Users will not have to adhere to a daily FUP limit for data with this plan. This plan also offer unlimited voice calling and 100 free SMS messages per day. It also offers access to Vi Movies & TV, which features live TV, movies, original content and news.

Jio had announced five Freedom Plan offering in the second week of June, with prices ranging from ₹127 to 2,397 and validity periods between 15 days and 365 days. The ₹447 plan under the line-up offers 50GB of bulk data with no FUP limit for 60 days. After exhausting the data limit, users will have to use internet services at lowered 64Kbps speed. The plan also offers access to Jio's bouquet of apps, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

To match Jio's offering, Airtel launched its ₹456 plan last week to with similar benefits. The plan features 50GB of uncapped data for 60 days, along with unlimited voice calling and 100 free SMS per day. After exhausting the data limit, users will be charged 50 paise per megabyte, Re 1 for local calls and ₹1.5 per message. The plan also brings 30-day trial for Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, as well as free access to Airtel Xtream Premium, Wynk Music, Hello Tunes and online classes by Shaw Academy. Users can also get ₹100 cashback on FASTag.

