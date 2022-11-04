Vodafone Idea (Vi) postpaid plans to now cost more: Here are the details2 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2022, 11:22 AM IST
- Vi postpaid individual plans have become expensive by ₹2. The new plans now offer more data and benefits.
Vodafone Idea has silently increased the price of its postpaid plans in India. The telecom company has hiked individual plans on its website by ₹2. For example, Vi individual plan that previously cost ₹399 is now priced at ₹401. There is no official announcement/statement from the company as of yet. Do note that the cost of family postpaid plans remain the same.