Vodafone Idea has silently increased the price of its postpaid plans in India. The telecom company has hiked individual plans on its website by 2. For example, Vi individual plan that previously cost 399 is now priced at 401. There is no official announcement/statement from the company as of yet. Do note that the cost of family postpaid plans remain the same.

With the new price, the plans also come with additional benefits like more data. Here’s a look at all the four plans that have got a hike

Vodafone Idea 401 postpaid plan

Vodafone Idea 401 postpaid plan offers 50GB mobile data. As per Vodafone Idea website, there is an additional 50GB data for online purchase. The postpaid plan comes with a 12 month SonyLiv subscription worth 599. Users also get VIP access to Vi movies and TV app. Other benefits include ZEE5 movies acess, 6 month ad-free Hungama Music and access to over 1000+ free games on Vi app.

The plan comes with 3000SMS per month and 200GB data rollover limit.

Vodafone Idea 501 postpaid plan

This Vodafone Idea postpaid plan comes with 90GB mobile data. The plan offers 6 months of Amazon Prime subscription, 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription worth 499, VIP access to Vi Movies & TV app, access to ZEE5 Premium Movies, Originals and TV Shows on Vi Movies & TV app. Additionally, users get 6-month ad-free Hungama music with Unlimited downloads in the Vi app and over 1000+ games on Vi app.

Vodafone Idea 701 postpaid plan

Buyers of Vodafone Idea 701 postpaid plan offers unlimited internet data. The plan comes with 6 month Amazon Prime subscription, 1 year Disney+ Hotstar Super (TV and Mobile) subscription worth 899, VIP access to Vi Movies & TV app, ZEE5 Premium Movies, Originals and TV Shows on Vi Movies & TV app. Users will also 1 Year full digital access to Wall Street Journal at no extra cost (coming soon) and 6 month Ad-free Hungama music with Unlimited downloads in Vi app.

Vodafone Idea 1,101 postpaid plan

Vodafone Idea 1,101 postpaid plan will get 6 month Amazon Prime subscription, 1 year Disney+ Hotstar Super (TV and Mobile) subscription worth 899, 12 month SonyLiv Premium (TV and mobile) subscription worth 999, access to international and domestic airport lounges upto 4 times per year, 7days International roaming pack worth 2,999 and 6-10% discount on booking, upto 2000 off on flights and 5000 off on hotels.

Other benefits are VIP access to Vi Movies & TV app, ZEE5 Premium Movies, Originals and TV Shows on Vi Movies & TV app, 1 Year full digital access to Wall Street Journal at no extra cost (coming soon), ad-free Hungama music with Unlimited downloads, in Vi app and more.

