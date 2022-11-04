Vodafone Idea (Vi) postpaid plans to now cost more: Here are the details

Vodafone Idea has silently increased the price of its postpaid plans in India. The telecom company has hiked individual plans on its website by ₹2. For example, Vi individual plan that previously cost ₹399 is now priced at ₹401. There is no official announcement/statement from the company as of yet. Do note that the cost of family postpaid plans remain the same.

