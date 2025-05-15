Vodafone Idea's 5G now live in Delhi-NCR with unlimited data offer starting ₹299

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has officially launched its 5G services in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), marking a significant step in the telecom provider’s phased rollout strategy. The company announced the development on Wednesday, stating that the national capital is now part of its expanding high-speed network footprint.

Advertisement

The Delhi-NCR launch follows previous 5G activations in Mumbai, Chandigarh, and Patna, as Vi pushes forward with its broader 5G deployment plan. The company aims to roll out 5G services across all 17 key priority circles where it holds spectrum by August this year.

“This is a major milestone in our 5G journey,” a Vi spokesperson said. “Delhi-NCR joins a growing list of cities benefiting from our cutting-edge network, with Bengaluru and Mysuru among the next in line.”

Vi’s ambitious ₹55,000 crore capital expenditure programme over three years underpins the nationwide 5G rollout. The initiative reflects the company’s commitment to upgrading digital infrastructure and improving connectivity across India’s urban hubs.

As part of its launch offer, Vi is providing unlimited 5G data to customers with compatible devices, available on plans starting from ₹299. This promotional offering is expected to boost user adoption as more regions come online in the coming months.

Advertisement

Notably, the rollout in Delhi-NCR is being carried out in collaboration with Swedish telecom giant Ericsson. The partnership has led to the deployment of next-generation 5G infrastructure known for its improved energy efficiency and lighter, more compact hardware.

Moreover, Vi has also implemented AI-powered Self-Organising Network (SON) technology to optimise performance and coverage dynamically. The network operates on a 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) architecture, allowing for smooth interoperability between existing 4G networks and the new 5G layer.

With network deployment already underway in several other strategic locations, Vi’s 5G expansion is expected to gain further momentum through the remainder of the year.