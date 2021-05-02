Vodafone Group PLC and the cloud division of Alphabet Inc.’s Google are planning to jointly develop data services, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing interviews with representatives from both companies.According to the FT, about 1,000 workers in the U.K., Spain and the U.S. will be asked to create “Nucleus," the new cloud-based storage and analytics portal, which will host Vodafone’s data. Nucleus will be able to process around 50 terabytes of data a day within the cloud.

As part of the six-year agreement Vodafone will transfer data from its own servers to Google Cloud.

Vodafone and Google will also invent a system, called Dynamo, that will extract and transport data across different countries where the telecoms company operates.

The two companies will also in the future seek to sell consultancy services to other multinational businesses seeking to move huge amounts of data to the cloud.

Vodafone’s chief technology officer, Johan Wibergh, told the FT that Nucleus will process 5,000 different data feeds.

