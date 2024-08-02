Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly experimenting with a new feature that could revolutionize user interaction with its recently introduced artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, Meta AI. This emerging capability, currently under beta testing, is set to enable users to send voice messages directly to the AI chatbot. According to updates from the WhatsApp feature tracker, WABetaInfo, this functionality is being rolled out in the WhatsApp beta version for Android, specifically version 2.24.16.10.

The anticipated feature allows users who are part of the Google Play Beta program to access a new voice message icon within the chat interface. This icon, resembling the familiar voice message symbol found in standard chats and group conversations, is positioned adjacent to the text input field at the bottom of the screen. Users will be able to record and send voice messages to Meta AI, which will then process the audio input and generate a text-based response.

This development marks a significant enhancement in Meta AI’s capabilities, as it expands beyond its previous multimodal functions—such as generating images—to include audio processing. This feature is expected to cater to users who prefer voice communication over typing, especially those who are frequently on the move or in situations where typing is inconvenient.

In addition to this voice messaging update, WhatsApp is also testing another feature aimed at streamlining user interactions. The new functionality, which is being trialed, enables users to quickly react to messages by double-tapping them. A heart emoji will appear by default when a message is double-tapped, mirroring similar features already present on Instagram and Facebook. This feature, currently in beta, is expected to enhance user engagement and convenience, though its public release date remains undisclosed.

As these features undergo testing, they promise to further integrate AI and streamline communication on WhatsApp, reflecting Meta’s ongoing commitment to innovating user experience across its platforms.

