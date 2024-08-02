Voice messages coming to Meta AI: WhatsApp's latest Beta feature tipped
Meta-owned WhatsApp is testing a new feature that allows users to send voice messages to its AI assistant, Meta AI, with responses generated in text.
Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly experimenting with a new feature that could revolutionize user interaction with its recently introduced artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, Meta AI. This emerging capability, currently under beta testing, is set to enable users to send voice messages directly to the AI chatbot. According to updates from the WhatsApp feature tracker, WABetaInfo, this functionality is being rolled out in the WhatsApp beta version for Android, specifically version 2.24.16.10.