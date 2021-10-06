Voltas announced Grand Mahotsav Offer 2021’ for the festive season. The offers will be valid till 10th November 2021 across all authorized dealers in India.

Voltas has introduced an exchange offer to push more buyers to upgrade their ACs. Through this scheme, consumers can exchange their operational old air conditioners of any capacity to get a discount on a new Voltas air conditioner.

This offer is applicable for Voltas’ range of split, window and inverter air conditioners and can be availed through Voltas authorized channel partners and exclusive brand outlets. Buyers can also avail finance offers which includes up to 15% cashback on select credit & debit cards and EMI finance offers as low as ₹2,000 through NBFCs.

Additionally, Voltas is also offering up to five-year warranty worth up to ₹12,000. The company also introduced an offer on standard installation for Split ACs. The consumers can install their Split ACs at ₹599 only.

Commenting on the occasion, Pradeep Bakshi, MD & CEO, Voltas Limited said, “As one of the leading brands in the cooling products and home appliances industry, we aim to meaningfully improve and enhance the lives of our customers by providing innovative products that simplify their daily chores. This festive season, we want to help ease the burden of household chores, amidst festive planning by offering the latest home appliances best suited to the current requirements of our customers; along with the most exciting offers. We encourage the thought of self-reliance and take pride in the fact that our state-of-the-art products are crafted within the country. As festivals in India are all about new beginnings, we seek to add a spark to the festivities with our customer-centric offers that can be availed through our channel partners."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.