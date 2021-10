Commenting on the occasion, Pradeep Bakshi, MD & CEO, Voltas Limited said, “As one of the leading brands in the cooling products and home appliances industry, we aim to meaningfully improve and enhance the lives of our customers by providing innovative products that simplify their daily chores. This festive season, we want to help ease the burden of household chores, amidst festive planning by offering the latest home appliances best suited to the current requirements of our customers; along with the most exciting offers. We encourage the thought of self-reliance and take pride in the fact that our state-of-the-art products are crafted within the country. As festivals in India are all about new beginnings, we seek to add a spark to the festivities with our customer-centric offers that can be availed through our channel partners."