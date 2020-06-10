Vu Televisions launched four new smart TV under its new Vu Ultra 4K Television series. The new TV series includes 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and a 65-inch TV. The company claims the new 4K TV series comes with 40% enhanced brightness, a backlight controller, surround sound, pro-picture calibration and parental block. The price of the new series starts at Rs.25,999 for the 43-inch model and goes on to Rs. 48,999 for the 4K 65-inch model.

Speaking about the launch, Devita Saraf, Chairperson and CEO, Vu Technologies said, “In the last one month Vu has emerged as the #1 television brand in India. We have sold over 50,000 television sets in May. This just goes to prove that our product quality, innovations, features and customer service are unmatched. Our new 4K Ultra TV has been designed keeping in mind the needs of our customers who of working from home, binge-watching, and looking at television as an entertainment source for the entire family."

The company has provided an additional brightness of 40% for easier daytime viewing. The Pro Picture Calibration allows the viewer to take charge of technical controls such as gamma correction, noise reduction, colour temperature, HDMI dynamic range and other technical features.

The Parental Block feature helps with moderating content while watching TV with different age groups. The feature will also allow parents to control what their kids are watching while they are at home.

The new TVs will be available online via Amazon India and will also be available via offline stores from today.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated