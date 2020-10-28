Vu launches new 85-inch Masterpiece TV with integrated soundbar

Vu Group has launched a new 85-inch flagship TV called the Masterpiece TV. The new TV is based on QLED technology. The TV gets black and ‘Armani Gold’ finish that has hints of rose gold and champagne. The TV gets diamond-cut accents on the sides, and a metal alloy grill at the base, which also houses a soundbar.

The company claims the television can optionally be upgraded to an all-in-one video conferencing system, Meeting by Vu that includes a 4K wide or sharp camera with autofocus, a built-in Core i5 PC running Windows 10, a wireless beamforming microphone and a wireless keyboard with a built-in trackpad. The TV is priced at ₹3.5 lakh across all retail options.

The Vu Masterpiece TV offers features such as an 85-inch, 4K HDR screen-based on quantum dot i.e. QLED technology, a backlight with full-array local dimming, and a 10-bit panel that the company claims can reproduce over one billion colours. The TV comes with an integrated 50-watt soundbar and sports a max brightness of 1,000 nits.

It also features Vu’s Pixelium Glass technology that the company claims enhances the brightness by optimising light reflections by 40%. The display supports a refresh rate of 120Hz and a motion rate of 240Hz.

The TV runs on Android 9.0 Pie operating system that provides streaming apps such as YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, etc. Other features include support for Dolby MS12 and DTS Virtual X surround sound

“A person who chooses the Vu Masterpiece TV understands sophistication and luxury, and this exquisitely crafted television stands for success and makes an authoritative design statement. Vu Televisions is the pioneer of luxury technology in the world, starting in 2006 in California. Beautiful design encasing pathbreaking technology has always been our forte, and we are proud to present another product that would make a stunning statement in any home or office." says Devita Saraf, Chairman and CEO, The Vu Group.

