Vu launches new video conferencing products for business professionals

The Vu Group has launched a new video conferencing offering for professionals working from home and office. With the new launch, the company will be focusing on new range of business products.

Vu announced audio-video solutions called Meeting by Vu for virtual meetings using video conferencing software like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex, Google Meet and any other video conferencing software that runs on Windows 10.

Meeting by Vu also provides professionals with the service of solving technical and ergonomic issues like laptop fatigue as well. The product line-up combines intelligent displays with a built-in Windows 10 PC, professional-grade cameras with advanced video processing DSPs, and a sophisticated microphone and speaker system in a single package.

Meeting by Vu is available in three variants: Executive, Team and Conference. The Executive Edition is appropriate for solo professionals and business owners who are working from home. The Team Edition is built for groups of 4-6 people, as it features a wide-angle camera that can fit more subjects into the frame. The Conference Edition is ideal for larger rooms and bigger teams, as it offers a professional camera with 15x optical zoom and pan/tilt functions.

The products include a large screen smart TV with a built-in computer powered by a Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Windows 10, and a wireless keyboard with a trackpad. The TV will be available in five screen sizes: 55", 65", 75", 85" and 100"

Camera options provide a 83° to 120° viewing angle, which can shoot in 4K with autofocus.

The Executive and Team edition cameras offer 4x digital zoom, the Conference edition camera features 15x optical zoom and pan/tilt functions. The mics offer AI-based noise cancellation software that offers noise suppression and acoustic echo cancellation. Other features include 4-way wireless screencasting and dual display support. The price ranges from ₹1.35 lakh to ₹8.5 lakh

“Having sold over 2.5 million TVs in our more than 10 years of business, Vu has tremendous experience in screens, optics and audio-video technologies. We are also committed to human centric innovations and being pioneers in the field. Meeting by Vu is the result of all our learnings in the lifestyle space, and is designed for the new age workstyle. It is easy to use, high on technology and innovation, and geared for the future," says Devita Saraf, Chairman and CEO of The Vu Group.

