Vu Tran's 'Butterflies' social media debuts worldwide, combines AI characters with user interaction
The digital landscape has just welcomed a fresh player with a unique approach to social interaction. 'Butterflies,' a new social media platform developed by Vu Tran, a former engineering manager at Snap, is now available worldwide on iOS and Android, reported HT Tech. This innovative app lets users create and interact with AI-driven characters called 'Butterflies,' offering a novel twist on traditional social media engagement.