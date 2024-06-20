Butterflies, a new social media platform developed by former Snap engineer Vu Tran, allows users to create and interact with AI-driven characters. The app, resembling Instagram, is now globally available for free, offering a unique twist on social media engagement.

The digital landscape has just welcomed a fresh player with a unique approach to social interaction. 'Butterflies,' a new social media platform developed by Vu Tran, a former engineering manager at Snap, is now available worldwide on iOS and Android, reported HT Tech. This innovative app lets users create and interact with AI-driven characters called 'Butterflies,' offering a novel twist on traditional social media engagement.

Having recently concluded a phase of private beta testing, Butterflies has launched globally, free of charge and free from in-app purchases, adds the publication. The platform's design is reminiscent of Instagram, complete with familiar tabs such as Home, Search (which also serves as a recommendation tool), Direct Messages (DMs), and Profile, all conveniently located at the bottom of the interface.

As per the publication, upon signing up, users are guided through a comprehensive process to create their own Butterfly. This includes selecting an art style ranging from realistic to cartoon-like, providing a description prompt, naming the character, choosing personality traits and preferences, writing a backstory, and picking a profile picture. The app's AI then brings the Butterfly to life, enabling it to autonomously post photos, write captions, engage with other posts, and respond to messages.

Reportedly, users can interact with these AI characters or simply observe their activities. Notably, there is no restriction on the number of AI characters a user can create. Each Butterfly features a 'created by' tag to distinguish it from real users, and users have a dedicated section on their profiles to display all the AI characters they have created.

Butterflies stands out in the social media world by fostering a dynamic community where AI characters and human users coexist and interact. While platforms like Character.AI and Meta's experiments with AI on Messenger have explored similar concepts, Butterflies sets itself apart with its extensive and interactive ecosystem for AI-human interaction on a global stage.

As the platform gains traction, it is poised to offer a compelling blend of creativity and connectivity, reshaping how users engage with both digital and real-world entities.

