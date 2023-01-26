Vulnerability alert for these Microsoft users: Here's how to avoid it2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 09:03 PM IST
- According to CERT-IN, multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) which might be exploited by a remote attacker to gain elevated privilege and bypass security restrictions on the targeted system.
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN), a government which issues alerts for vulnerabilities and in operating systems, has recently found various new vulnerabilities in the Microsoft Edge Web. The CERT-IN issued an alert for these bugs and classified them as ‘high’ severity.
