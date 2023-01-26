The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN), a government which issues alerts for vulnerabilities and in operating systems, has recently found various new vulnerabilities in the Microsoft Edge Web. The CERT-IN issued an alert for these bugs and classified them as ‘high’ severity.

According to CERT-IN, multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) which might be exploited by a remote attacker to gain elevated privilege and bypass security restrictions on the targeted system.

This simply means that the vulnerabilities in Microsoft browser can let attackers to steal user data and bypass security restrictions on the targeted system. These vulnerabilities in Microsoft Edge can also allow hackers to send a specially-constructed request on the targeted system, specifies the government body.

As per the government body’s report, Microsoft Edge versions prior to version 109.0.1518.61 are affected. In order to protect the mentioned systems from vulnerabilities, CERT-IN has advised users to apply for the latest version of the browser. Microsoft has already launched out the new version which has fixed the vulnerabilities if downloaded. Moreover, users are advised to update their browsers to the latest version of Microsoft Edge Web browser.

Meanwhile, Microsoft Corp. is making a $10 billion investment over several years in OpenAI, the pioneering artificial intelligence research lab behind ChatGPT and DALL-E.

The news comes less than a week after the company said it’s laying off 10,000 workers as a weakening economy crimps software demand. Microsoft noted in that announcement that it will still invest and hire in key priority areas. The software maker reports fiscal second-quarter earnings on Tuesday. While Microsoft didn’t disclose the value of its investment on Monday, a person familiar with the discussions said it totals $10 billion over multiple years.

The investment from Microsoft “will allow us to continue our independent research and develop AI that is increasingly safe, useful, and powerful," OpenAI said in a statement.

Microsoft, which plowed $1 billion into OpenAI in 2019, is seeking an inside edge on some of the most popular and advanced artificial intelligence systems as it competes with Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. to dominate the fast-growing industry.