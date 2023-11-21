‘Wait till November 24’: Union MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar assures crackdown on deepfakes
‘We will talk to the industry and we will come up with an overall framework that strengthens our existing framework that is already present,’ the minister said.
The government will be taking stringent measures towards cracking down on the misuse of artificial intelligence through deepfakes, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on November 21.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message