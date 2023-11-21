comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Nov 21 2023 15:59:15
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 126.25 1.45%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 208.9 -0.19%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 680.95 1.02%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 561.4 -0.41%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 249.85 -0.44%
Business News/ Technology / News/  ‘Wait till November 24’: Union MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar assures crackdown on deepfakes
Back Back

‘Wait till November 24’: Union MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar assures crackdown on deepfakes

 Livemint

‘We will talk to the industry and we will come up with an overall framework that strengthens our existing framework that is already present,’ the minister said.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar (PTI/File image) (MINT_PRINT)Premium
Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar (PTI/File image) (MINT_PRINT)

The government will be taking stringent measures towards cracking down on the misuse of artificial intelligence through deepfakes, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on November 21.

"You will have to wait till November 24 to see what we do. We will talk to the industry and we will come up with an overall framework that strengthens our existing framework that is already present," news agency ANI quoted Chandrasekhar as saying in Delhi.

The minister noted that the government would create a framework to ensure that deepfakes do not threaten the safety of millions of internet users in India. In order to tackle the menace, the Centre is consulting with the intermediaries, he pointed out.

Also Read: ‘Dangerous, damaging': Govt on ‘deepfake’ video of actor Rashmika Mandanna

"We continue to engage with all the platforms. I have always said that the platforms and the government are partners in ensuring that the internet in India is open, safe, trusted and accountable for our digital citizens. We will continue to engage with them" Chandrasekhar said.

"Deepfakes that are misinformation powered by AI, is a very important, clear and present danger to the safety and trust of Indians who are using the internet and we have already worked very hard and created the IT Rules in April 2023," he added.

Chandrasekhar's remarks came four days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking at a Diwali Milan programme in New Delhi, warned about the rising risk of deepfakes. He said that the technology had left him surprise after a fake video was brought to his notice, showing him dancing in a garba.

Echoing Modi's views, the Union Mos said, “While AI is a tool of empowerment, growth and innovation, we must not forget that there are people on the internet that use AI and other forms of misinformation to cause harm, chaos in society, disorder and incite violence."

The threat posed by deepfakes was highlighted earlier this month, after actor Rashmika Mandanna revealed that her face was used in a deepfake video that shows a woman in a black swimsuit. The clip went viral on social media, sparking concerns related to women's safety in the online space.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 21 Nov 2023, 06:04 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App