Wait, when did everyone start using Apple Pay?

The activation rate of Apple Pay has begun to resemble the classic trajectory of tech adoption, which suggests that what is now a tiny slice of Apple’s pie can get much bigger, along with the overall market for contactless payments. Such tap-to-pay spending accounts for nearly 20% of Visa’s face-to-face transactions in the U.S., but the rates in big cities have climbed above 25%, with the Bay Area at 30% and New York reaching 45%. Apple Pay is also the top payment app for teenagers, according to investment firm Piper Sandler. As teens and cities go, so goes the nation.