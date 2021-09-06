Wallets are over. Your phone is your everything now

If your state offers it, you’ll be able to add your driver’s license or state ID right in the iPhone’s Wallet app by scanning your physical license. To verify it’s your license—and that you are you—you’ll be prompted to take a selfie that’s sent to the issuing state. You’ll also be asked to move your head and face to confirm you’re alive. Assuming everything checks out, your ID soon appears in the Wallet app. During this setup, you’ll also authenticate yourself using Face ID or Touch ID, so only your face or your finger can access that ID.

