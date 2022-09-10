Want a fancy mobile number? Vodafone Idea is giving it for free

Want a fancy mobile number? Vodafone Idea is giving it for free2 min read . 09:38 AM IST
- At a time, only one combination of numbers can be used by a single user. Vi offers an online, hassle-free process to apply for a fancy number.
Vi otherwise known as Vodafone Idea is giving fancy prepaid and postpaid numbers to its customers free of cost. Yes, you heard it right. The telecom operator will not charge you extra money to give you a special number. How are these fancy numbers?, you may ask. First, these have a special sequence. Second, they are easy to remember and last, they are scarce.
At a time, only one combination of numbers can be used by a single user. But in case the SIM gets deactivated or the user decides to abandon the number, it is available for other users as well. Vi offers an online, hassle-free process to apply for a fancy number. Want to get a Vodafone Idea VIP or fancy number? Here’s a step-by-step guide to the process
- Go to the official website of Vi
- Check for the new connection under the header menu
- Here, select the Fancy Numbers category
- This will take you to another webpage, asking you whether you need a prepaid or a postpaid connection
- Next, enter your details like pincode and select whether you want to choose from the list of free numbers or you wish to apply for a VIP fancy number
- In case you select a VIP number, you will have to pay ₹500.
- Once you have selected the number of your choice, add your address to get the number delivered to your home.
In another news, the government will acquire a stake in debt-ridden Vodafone Idea after the stock price of the company stabilises at ₹10 or above, according to an official source. Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea (VIL) has decided to opt for converting about ₹16,000 crore of interest liability payable to the government into equity which will amount to around 33 per cent stake in the company while promoters' holding will come down from 74.99 per cent to 50 per cent.
