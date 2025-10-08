Want better answers from ChatGPT? OpenAI reveals 5 tried-and-tested prompts to improve your AI experience

OpenAI has shared a few prompts which can used by its customers in order to get the best out of ChatGPT. While ChatGPT or any other large language model (LLM) can be texted via natural language prompts, knowing what to ask the AI chatbot has become almost as important as the answers you get from it.

Advertisement

If you are confused on how to get the best out of ChatGPT, check out these 5 prompts coming from the elephant's mouth itself.

Prompt 1: "Explain this like I'm fiv,like I'm a college student, and like I'm an expert."

Pick any topic of your choice like quantum computing, the stock market o sourdough baking and ask:

“Explain quantum computing like I'm five, like I'm in college, and like I'm an expert”

This prompt will allow ChatGPT to instantly tailor its complexity and otne for different audiences.

Prompt 2:

"Plan a [goal] for me step-by-step and give me afirst action I can take today."

Example: "Plan a 4-week beginner strength routine I can do at home with only dumbbells. Include a shopping list and today's first workout."

Advertisement

OpenAI says this prompt will demonstrate actionable planning, personaliztion and immediate next steps.

Prompt 3: Turn messy info into a clear, usable format.

Paste a long email chain, notes, or a wall of text and ask:

"Summarize these notes into 3 key decisions, 5 action items, and a one-sentence TL;DR."

Prompt 4:

"Generate 10 creative ideas with unexpected twists."

Example: "Give me 10 Instagram video ideas to promote a small coffeeshop, each with a surprising hook or trend to ride."

OpenAI says this prompt will unlcok creative brainstorming and trend aware suggestions which can immediately be used.

Prompt 5:

"Be my [role] and help me practice."

Example:"Pretend you're a hiring manager. Give me 5 tough interview questions for a product manager role and critique my answers."

Advertisement

OpenAI says this prompt can be great for interactive role-play, coacing, feedback and simulation.

Extra tip:

OpenAI says you can get the most out of ChatGPT if you ask the chatbot after each response to "Can you push this