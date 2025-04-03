Want free Ghibli-style images? Here’s your daily limit for ChatGPT and Grok

It has been almost a week since ChatGPT's native image generation capabilities were first introduced, but the trend for Studio Ghibli-style images is still going strong. While a number of new sites have come onto the scene that can turn real life images into Ghibli inspired artwork, ChatGPT and Grok remain the two most famous alternatives for trying out the Japanese animation. Let's take a look at how many free images you can create with the OpenAI and xAI's chatbots.

How many free images can you generate using ChatGPT and Grok? While OpenAI initially reserved ChatGPT's native image generation capabilities for its Pro and Plus members only, the Sam Altman-led company eventually rolled out the feature to its free users as well, but with a limit of a maximum of 3 image generations per day.

xAI's Grok, on the other hand, remained under a paywall until December last year, but amid growing competition from China's DeepSeek and Qwen AI, the company decided to offer its services for free after the launch of its latest Grok 3 foundation model earlier this year. While users are prompted to upgrade to an X subscription after generating a few images, the Elon Musk-led company has yet to provide a fixed limit on image generation.

How to generate Ghibli-style images using ChatGPT or Grok? 1) Open the Grok or ChatGPT via their website or app.

2) Start a new conversation and upload an image

3) Ask the chatbot to turn your image in Studio Ghibli-inspired art

4) You should get the desired image after waiting for a few second

5) Click on the download icon to download the image or ask the chatbot to make further changes to refine the image to your preference.

What is Studio Ghibli? Studio Ghibli is a Japanese animation film studio founded in 1985 by Miyazaki Hayao, Takahata Isao and Suzuki Toshio. The company is known for its high-quality filmmaking with hand-drawn animation and rich storytelling.

Some of the company's most notable animated films include Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, Howl's Moving Castle, Kiki's Delivery Service and Princess Mononoke.

The studio's films are celebrated for their dreamlike landscapes, soft colour palettes, and deeply human storytelling. The labour-intensive, hand-drawn approach of Ghibli animators has long been considered the gold standard in traditional animation.