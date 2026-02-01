Want to be a YouTuber? Budget 2026 announces 15,000 new labs for creators

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed setting up content labs in 15,000 secondary schools to support the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies during her Budget 2026 speech.

During her 9th consecutive budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman said, “I propose to support the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, Mumbai, in setting up ABCG (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) content creator labs in 1,500 secondary schools all over the country and 500 colleges.”