Want to be a YouTuber? Budget 2026 announces 15,000 new labs for creators

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed establishing content labs in 15,000 secondary schools to assist the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies during her Budget 2026 speech.

Updated1 Feb 2026, 12:04 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman waves as she holds a folder bearing the Government of India's emblem, while posing with her officials before leaving her office to present the annual federal budget in parliament, in New Delhi, India, February 1, 2026. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)

By Aman Gupta

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed setting up content labs in 15,000 secondary schools to support the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies during her Budget 2026 speech.

During her 9th consecutive budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman said, “I propose to support the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, Mumbai, in setting up ABCG (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) content creator labs in 1,500 secondary schools all over the country and 500 colleges.”

(This is a developing story. Come back here for more updates.)

