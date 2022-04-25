Want to bring HPC for the masses: Vivek Mahajan

Fujitsu is credited for developing Fugaku, the world’s most powerful supercomputer. Earlier this month, the Japanese IT services company began offering high-performance computing as a service (HPCaaS), which will allow firms to take advantage of the 442 petaflops of computing power that Fugaku provides. Petaflop is a measure of a supercomputer’s performance, and how many calculations it can perform per second. In simple terms, a human being performing one calculation per second for 31,688,765 years would match what a computer system running at 1PFLOP can do in a second. In an interview, Fujitsu’s chief technology officer Vivek Mahajan said HPC as a service has a big future in India, as do even more powerful future technologies such as quantum computing. Edited excerpts:

