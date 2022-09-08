The Indian passport is issued by the government to citizens of India for the purpose of international travel. It is valid for a period of 10 years from the date on which it was renewed. Passport holders who want to renew their passport can do so by applying online or through the nearest Indian passport office.

There can be multiple reasons to change photographs in a passport. For example, growing from infant to child or child to adult, turban to non-turban, beared to non-beard and many more.

Here is a mini-guide on how to change the photograph online in a passport:

STEP 1 Get Form 2 from the Passport Seva Kendra office. This can be downloaded online as well.

STEP 2 Click on filling the form online. Proceed with ‘Reissue of passport’ from the Administration section area.

STEP 3 Select ‘Change in Existing Personal’ and choose the relevant choice.

STEP 4 Schedule an appointment at the nearest Passport office and submit the form and the payment along with the required documents.

STEP 5 Another document required would be a letter from the expert that has been marked by the candidate.

STEP 6 Soon, a new passport would be received with the requested changes.

Meanwhile, here are the steps on how to apply for passport online in India with Tatkal service:

STEP 1 Go to the official website of the passport department. (https://passportindia.gov.in/ website).

STEP 2 Click on register on the official portal of Passport seva.

STEP 3 Proceed with login to the portal with your ID and password.

STEP 4 Two options, stating “Fresh" and “Reissue" would appear on the screen. Choose the applicable option from the list.

STEP 5 Further, click on the “Tatkal" option under the given scheme type plans.

STEP 6 Now, download the application form and fill the complete details.

STEP 7 Proceed with submitting the form.

STEP 8 Now, finish the procedure of payment.

STEP 9 Proceed with printing out the receipt of the online payment.

STEP 10 Book your appointment at the nearest Passport Service Kendra (PSK) in your area for further process.

These steps complete the online application for applying for the Tatkal passport service.