Meta-owned WhatsApp has become an important tool to connect with your friends and family. The platform comes with multiple features to offer a refined experience to its users. These include disappearing messages, starred messages, ability to pin a chat and more. One such feature is the ability to change mobile numbers on WhatsApp without losing existing chat and vital data. Wondering how to change your registered mobile number on WhatsApp? Follow these steps

Changing WhatsApp phone number on the same phone

Step 1- Open WhatsApp on your phone and go to WhatsApp Settings.

Step 2- Tap on Account and then tap on Change Number

Step 3- Now, tap on Next.

Step 4- Enter your old phone number in the first field and your new phone number in the second field, both in full international format.

Step 5- Tap Next. here, you can choose whether you want to notify your contacts. If you wish to, then turn on Notify Contacts. You can also select to notify – All contacts, Contacts I have chats with or Custom.

Step 6- If you select Custom, you'll need to search for or select the contacts you want to notify.

Step 7- Now, tap on Done.

Stepp 8- You will now receive a prompt to register your new phone number.

Readers must note that the group chats are automatically notified when you change your phone number, regardless of whether you choose to notify your contacts.

Changing phone number on a new phone

To transfer your chat history from the old device to the new phone, you will need to create an iCloud or computer backup on your old phone. After changing your phone number on your old phone, follow these steps below using your new phone:

Step 1- Install WhatsApp on your new phone.

Step 2- Register your new phone number again on the device.

Step 3- Restore your backup.