Want to change WhatsApp number without losing chat? Follow these steps

Meta-owned WhatsApp has become an important tool to connect with your friends and family. The platform comes with multiple features to offer a refined experience to its users. These include disappearing messages, starred messages, ability to pin a chat and more. One such feature is the ability to change mobile numbers on WhatsApp without losing existing chat and vital data. Wondering how to change your registered mobile number on WhatsApp? Follow these steps

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}