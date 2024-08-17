Want to choose your own Jio number? Check out this step by step guide to learn how
We've all wished for a customised phone number at one time or another, but Indian telecom operators have historically been less than flexible in allowing users to choose their own 10-digit codes. That changed last year, however, when Jio introduced the Choice Number scheme, which allows users to customise their phone numbers, albeit to a limited extent, by paying a nominal fee.