We've all wished for a customised phone number at one time or another, but Indian telecom operators have historically been less than flexible in allowing users to choose their own 10-digit codes. That changed last year, however, when Jio introduced the Choice Number scheme, which allows users to customise their phone numbers, albeit to a limited extent, by paying a nominal fee.

However, even though the scheme has been active for over a year, not many people know how to use it to find a phone number that matches their personal preferences. To address this issue, we have created this guide to help readers get an idea of what Jio's Choice Number scheme is and how they can use it to find a customised mobile number for themselves.

What is Jio Choice Number scheme?

Under the Jio Choice Number scheme, users can choose the last 4-6 digits of their mobile number by paying a nominal fee of ₹499. Note, however, that while users can enter the preferred last few digits of their choice, they may not get these options and Jio will instead show them the available codes to choose from in their pin codes. The facility is exclusive to JioPlus postpaid users, and users will get a new SIM card while availing this scheme.

How to get customized Jio phone number?

Users can avail this facility either through the MyJio app/website or by navigating to the dedicated Jio Choice Number website. Let's take a deep dive into how to order your new SIM card through both methods.

Choice Number website:

1) Navigate to Jio Choice Number website at https://www.jio.com/selfcare/choice-number

2) You will then be asked to verify your current JioPostpaid Plus number via OTP.

3) After the verification, you will see a new page with options to enter your customizable 4-6 digits, Name and pincode.

4) You will now see the phone numbers that are available in your pincode as per your requirement.

5) Select the number of your choice and make the payment to get a new SIM card.

Via Jio App:

1) Open the MyJio app on your phone and navigate to the menu section

2) Click on Chosen number and select ‘Let’s book now'

3) Add your name, PIN Code and preferred 4-5 digits for the new number and click on ‘Show available numbers’

4) Find the number that resonates with you and click on ‘let’s book now'. Make payment of ₹499 to get your new number.

