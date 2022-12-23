Want to create a new album in Google Photos? Here’s how to do it

Google Photos come in handy as it helps the users to store photos in an organised manner. Users can create multiple albums in order to differentiate and categorise their photos and also make it easy for self to find them whenever needed again. In case you wonder how to create a new album in Google Photos, here is the guide for you:
STEP2. Now sign in to a Google account.
STEP3. Press and hold a photo and then select the photos that has to be in the newly created album.
STEP4. Furthermore, just tap at the Add to +.
STEP5. Choose the album now.
STEP6. Add a title to the newly added album.
STEP7. Now click in Done and the album will be created.