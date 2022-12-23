Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Want to create a new album in Google Photos? Here's how to do it

Want to create a new album in Google Photos? Here’s how to do it

1 min read . 05:58 PM ISTLivemint
  • Users can create multiple albums in order to differentiate and categorise their photos and also make it easy for self to find them whenever needed again. In case you wonder how to create a new album in Google Photos, here is the guide for you.

Google Photos come in handy as it helps the users to store photos in an organised manner. Users can create multiple albums in order to differentiate and categorise their photos and also make it easy for self to find them whenever needed again. In case you wonder how to create a new album in Google Photos, here is the guide for you:

STEP1. Open the Google Photos app on a smart device.

STEP2. Now sign in to a Google account.

STEP3. Press and hold a photo and then select the photos that has to be in the newly created album.

STEP4. Furthermore, just tap at the Add to +.

STEP5. Choose the album now.

STEP6. Add a title to the newly added album.

STEP7. Now click in Done and the album will be created.

After the introduction of Google Photos’ Memories, it is being overhauled with a splash of videos and hints of music. That is not it as there are new memory types, styles and an option to share the user memories with others. Interestingly, Google has added a new collage editor as well.

The Memories from Google was first introduced in 2019, taking users back to the time, showing them old pictures taken on the same day or of some special occasion. Although this only included photos, now Memories would also show the user's videos.

According to Google, the Photos’ will select and trim the best snippets from the video users recorded back in the day and show them in the Memories. At the same time, images will have a subtle zoom-in and out effect. Moreover, users will also have instrumental music playing in the background of the memory. If users could not figure out the similarity, there will be a swipe up/down gesture to move between the different Memories.

Additionally, there is a new feature inspired by scrapbook, Styles coming to Memories. Users can also share their entire Memories with others.

To recall, Cinematic Photos is one of the most saved visual effects of all in Google Photos since their introduction. This feature is being extended to Memories, so users will see Cinematic Memories including a bunch of old photos with Google Photos’ cinematic effect and music.

