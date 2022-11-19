Want to customise the Always-on Display on iPhone 14 Pro? Here’s how to do it

Apple launched its iPhone 14 Pro with Always-on display. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max come with features that are not present in the non-Pro models of the handsets. One of these features is the presence of always on display. At the moment, the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro users cannot customise the Always-on display.
As per the recent reports, the iOS 16.2 will allow the customisation in iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The feature is presently available for beta users at the moment. Here how a beta user can customise the Always-on display.
STEP1. Open the Settings app on the iPhone.
STEP2. Tap on the Display and Brightness option.
STEP4. Now toggle off the switch next to show wallpaper.
STEP5. Furthermore, toggle off the switch next to show notifications.
Once these steps are finished, the iPhone will show the time and any other select widget on the Always-on display. The wallpaper and notifications will not be shown and remain hidden to protect the privacy of the user.