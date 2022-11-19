Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  Want to customise the Always-on Display on iPhone 14 Pro? Here’s how to do it

Want to customise the Always-on Display on iPhone 14 Pro? Here’s how to do it

2 min read . 10:54 PM ISTLivemint
Here's how to customise the Always-on display in iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max:

Apple launched its iPhone 14 Pro with Always-on display. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max come with features that are not present in the non-Pro models of the handsets. One of these features is the presence of always on display. At the moment, the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro users cannot customise the Always-on display.

As per the recent reports, the iOS 16.2 will allow the customisation in iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The feature is presently available for beta users at the moment. Here how a beta user can customise the Always-on display.

STEP1. Open the Settings app on the iPhone.

STEP2. Tap on the Display and Brightness option.

STEP3. Now, click on the tap on Always on Display.

STEP4. Now toggle off the switch next to show wallpaper.

STEP5. Furthermore, toggle off the switch next to show notifications.

Once these steps are finished, the iPhone will show the time and any other select widget on the Always-on display. The wallpaper and notifications will not be shown and remain hidden to protect the privacy of the user.

To recall, Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with a starting price of 1,39,900. Featuring a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, Always-On display and 1Hz refresh rate, the phone offers up to 2000 nits of peak brightness. For optics, the iPhone 14 Pro Max feature a 48MP primary rear camera paired with 12MP telephoto camera and 12MP ultra-wide camera. Rest of the features on the smartphone remains same as the iPhone 14 Pro.

Whereas the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is priced at 1,29,900 onwards. It is equipped with a 6.1-inch screen size and is powered by A16 Bionic chipset with 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU. The smartphone offers up to 1TB internal storage capacity. Major highlight of the smartphone is ‘Dynamic Island’ featuring a new design that adapts in real time to show important alerts, notifications, and activities. iPhone 14 Pro has a 48MP main camera and a 12MP TrueDepth camera at the front for selfies.

