Want to delete your Netflix account? Here's how to do it
Netflix, a video streaming service, keeps the account details of a user for 10 months even after the user cancels the subscription. The video streaming platform says that it is their standard practice to automatically delete Netflix accounts 10 months after the Netflix membership has been cancelled.
The company says, “To request the earlier deletion of your cancelled Netflix account, please follow the steps according to the device you are using."
Here is the mini-guide on how to delete a Netflix account:
STEP1. Open any web browser and enter www.netflix.com and press enter.
STEP2. Sign in to Netflix using the login credentials.
STEP3. Select the profile which needs to be deleted.
STEP4. Press on the downward arrow beside the profile icon.
STEP5. Choose an account from the drop-down menu.
STEP6. Under the Membership and Billing option, press Cancel Membership.
STEP7. Click on the Finish Cancellation button to complete the cancellation process.
