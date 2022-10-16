Want to get a fancy Vodafone-Idea phone number for free? Here’s how to get it

While getting a new phone number, whether it is for a postpaid or prepaid connection, subscribers typically do not have the option to select the digits of their mobile number. But Vodafone-Idea (Vi) is now offering customers the option to choose a VIP or fancy mobile number which can be personalised based on their preferences.
Users can choose their lucky numbers, significant dates, or a number that is important to users for the Vi fancy mobile number. A SIM card which supports a VIP number allows subscribers to obtain the fancy or VIP mobile number of their choice. In fact, users’ family and friends may even find it easier to remember Vi’s fancy numbers.
Vodafone-Idea offers both free and premium VIP numbers. Users’ can choose a specific number from the list of displayed numbers based on their preference. These mobile numbers are available for both prepaid and postpaid users.
Here's how you can get a VIP number for yourself for free:
STEP 1 Go to the Vi fancy number webpage (https://www.myvi.in/new-connection/choose-your-fancy-mobile-numbers-online).
STEP 2 Check for Postpaid or Prepaid, as per your choice.
STEP 3 Enter your PIN code and your existing phone number.
STEP 4 Enter a set of digits (3 or more) and select a number of your choice.
STEP 5 Fill in your address details.