Want to organise contacts into lists on iPads, iPhone? Here's how to do it

Want to organise contacts into lists on iPads, iPhone? Here’s how to do it

1 min read . 10:39 PM ISTLivemint
iPad and iPhone users can send emails or text messages to contacts on the contacts list once it all has been created.

Apple has recently brought its iOS 16 update. It comes with some subtle features such as customisation and widgets for the lockscreen. This update also brings the ability to create contact lists in the Contacts application. Here is a step by step guide on how to create the contact list feature on an iPad and iPhone:

STEP1. Open the Contacts app on an iPad or iPhone.

STEP2. Tap on the Lists option available at the top left corner of the Contacts interface. This Lists option would be accessible in the sidebar button of an iPad.

STEP3. Tap on the Add List button available in the top-right corner.

STEP4. Furthermore, choose an account if required (iCloud has been set to the default).

STEP5. Enter the name of the list.

STEP6. Now, tap on the Add contacts option.

STEP7. Press the Done button after selecting the contacts to be added.

It is noteworthy that iPad and iPhone users can send emails or text messages to contacts on the contacts list once it all has been created. Users can tap on the Mail icon in the top-right corner of the list to send them an email.

Moreover, users can tap on the Lists option, press the desired list for longer and choose the Message All option from the pop-up menu to send a group message to everyone.

