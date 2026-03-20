Want to sideload apps on Android? Google now requires Developer Mode and a 24-hour wait for installing unverified apps

Google has changed course on sideloading apps on Android, with the tech giant introducing new rules on the installation of apps by unverified developers. In a blog post on Thursday, the tech giant said that it was introducing a new "advanced flow", which is designed specifically for power users who want to install software from unverified developers while adding protections to break the cycle of coercion.

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What is Advanced Flow? Will you be able to sideload apps? Google has confirmed that sideloading is here to stay on Android, but the company is making it harder to do so. Instead of the current system, which only shows warnings on installing apps from unknown sources, users will have to go through the more intentional Advanced Flow process.

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The tech giant says Advanced Flow is a one-time process where users need to turn on Developer Mode on their device and go through a tiered system to get permission to sideload apps.

Google's new rules on sideloading apps

The company says that it has designed Advanced Flow in order to prevent people in the middle of a scam from being coerced into high-pressure tactics to install malicious software.

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“In these scenarios, scammers exploit fear – using threats of financial ruin, legal trouble, or harm to a loved one – to create a sense of extreme urgency. They stay on the phone with victims, coaching them to bypass security warnings and disable security settings before the victim has a chance to think or seek help,” Google said.

Google has also announced that it is offering free, limited distribution accounts for students and hobbyists to allow developers to share apps with a small group of up to 20 devices without needing to provide a government ID or pay a registration fee.

How does Advanced Flow work? In order to sideload an app from unverified developers, users will now have to go through the following process:

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Step 1: Enable Developer Mode. Users will have to manually activate Developer Mode in the system settings by tapping 7 times on the build number in the Settings page.

Step 2: They will then need to go through a quick on-screen check to verify that no one is actively pressuring them into turning off their security protocols.

Step 3: Users will then need to restart the device to ensure that a scammer is not monitoring their screen.

Step 4: Even after completing all the steps, users must wait a full day to verify their identity using biometric authentication or a device password.