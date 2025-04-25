’Want to understand what you’re browsing’: Aravind Srinivas reveals why Perplexity wants its own browser

Perplexity AI had announced earlier this year its plans to launch a new browser to compete directly with the likes of Google Chrome and Safari. In a recent interaction, the AI startup's CEO Aravind Srinivas has divulged that one of the reasons why Perplexity is to build a personalized profile of its users and potentially show some ads to them in the future.

In an episode of the TBPN podcast, Srinivas said, "Instagram has shown some stats where the engagement time on the platform reduces if you remove the apps Because that's level personalization of the ants. So if any of the AI companies can do that I think that could be like a thing where brands could pay a lot more money To advertise there. So that's yet to be explored. But in order to crack that we need to crack memory properly that's kind of one of the other reasons we wanted to put a browser."

“We want to get data even outside the app to better understand you Because some of the prompts that people do in these as is purely work related it's not like that personal. On the other hand like what are things you're buying? Which hotels are going very which restaurants are you going to what are you spending time browsing? This is so much more about you that we plan to use all the context to build a better user profile And maybe you know through our discovery we could show some ads there.”

Aravind Srinivas clarifies: Soon after a clip of his podcast gaining traction on social media and some media reports on the topic emerged, Srinivas issued a clarification on the matter, writing on X (Formerly Twitter), “The podcast hosts asked me a hypothetical question about how ads could play out in AI products including Perplexity. I laid out a scenario. The core point was first cracking memory and personalization if you do want relevant ads.”