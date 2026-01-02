Want to visualise your 2026 goals? Google explains how Nano Banana Pro helps

Google’s AI platform Gemini has sparked online interest after sharing a creative prompt designed to help users visualise their goals for 2026. In a post shared on Friday, the official Gemini account invited users to “visualise your 2026 goals with the help of Nano Banana Pro”, encouraging them to experiment with artistic styles and share their creations publicly.

At the centre of the initiative is a detailed prompt that turns goal-setting into a visual storytelling exercise.

The Original Prompt Shared by Gemini Gemini encouraged users to recreate their goals using the following prompt:

“A detailed blue ballpoint pen sketch of a knolling for my 2026 vision board featuring the following items: [Add your items here]. The drawing uses cross-hatching for shading and has a realistic but hand-drawn doodle aesthetic. There is a bright yellow highlighter outline glowing around the subject. Surrounding the subject are playful handwritten text annotations with arrows pointing to specific details of the subject. The background is white paper with horizontal blue lines and a vertical red margin line, visible paper texture.”

The prompt is designed to be flexible, allowing users to replace the listed items with their own aspirations, habits or milestones for the year ahead.

Turning Goal-Setting Into Visual Storytelling Rather than relying on traditional text-based resolutions, Gemini’s approach transforms future planning into an illustrated vision board. The knolling-style layout, combined with notebook textures and hand-drawn details, gives the output a personal, almost journal-like quality.

The use of cross-hatching, annotations and highlighter effects adds depth and character, making the image feel intentionally imperfect and human, despite being AI-generated.

A Bonus Prompt We tried our own prompt to visualise our 2026 goals and used GPT Image 1.5. Here are the results and the prompt.

“Create a vibrant mixed-media illustration of my 2026 vision board in a neat knolling layout on textured sketchbook paper. Ask me to list the doodle elements that represent my goals for 2026, such as career symbols, travel icons, wellness motifs, learning tools, lifestyle objects or personal milestones. Illustrate each goal as a hand-drawn doodle using coloured pencils, gel pens and soft markers. Add playful elements like stars, arrows, hearts, icons and handwritten notes pointing to each doodle. Use pastel tones mixed with bold neon highlights, glowing highlighter outlines and subtle watercolour splashes. The background should resemble a creative notebook page with faint grid or ruled lines, torn edges and layered sticky notes, giving the artwork a joyful, motivational and scrapbook-style look.”

This prompt will further ask you about your set of ideas on the doodle illustrations and give you the customised results.

