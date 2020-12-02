Watch and listen: India is ahead

Indian wearable brands aren’t just going toe-to-toe with their Chinese rivals, but have outsmarted them in two key categories—smartwatches and wireless earbuds—with deft pricing, wide portfolio and fair wind from the backlash against China.

Delhi-based BoAt is now the top seller in the truly wireless earphones category, while Noise captured the pole position in the smartwatch segment, according to two market researchers. Counterpoint Research said BoAt accounted for 18% of the earbuds market with Chinese brands Xiaomi and Realme trailing at 16% and 12%, respectively. International Data Corp. (IDC) claims BoAt is not only the leader in earbuds but also the entire earwear category with 32.4% market share.

“It is not only anti-China sentiments but BoAt’s aggressive marketing, portfolio expansion across price-tiers with multiple launches in a single quarter and strong channel partnerships that worked," said Shilpi Jain, a research analyst at Counterpoint.

With remote working and learning becoming the norm, sales of wireless earbuds have surged as they are discreet, work wirelessly and look more professional during video meetings and webinars.

In the smartwatch category, homegrown Noise cemented its position at the top. After beating Chinese rivals by a narrow margin in the June quarter, Noise has widened its lead to 28.5% share in the September quarter from 25.6% in the preceding three months. Chinese company Realme with 24.2% share moved to second spot, displacing Huami.

During the festive season sales, Noise sold over 100,000 smartwatches in just four days.

“What has really propelled the growth of Indian vendors is that they understood the gap in the wearables market and launched devices at the right price points. Smartwatches by Noise start at ₹2,000 and go up to ₹7,500, which was a missing sweet spot in the watches market," said Jaipal Singh, associate research manager, client devices, IDC India.

Xiaomi still rules the wristband category, according to IDC, but its market share has been shrinking. Its market share within wearables fell 20.3% from a year ago as more users upgraded to smartwatches.

To be sure, Chinese brands cannot be written off yet. Among the top five ‘truly wireless stereo’ models, three were Chinese, according to Counterpoint.

“The earwear category is in the migration mode. A lot of users are still migrating from wired to wireless devices. Many more vendors will enter the segment. Also, the smartwatch market is still at a nascent stage, so there is a lot of room," said Singh.

Indian brands intend to strengthen their position further and control the entire product cycle, starting from manufacturing. As of now, more than 90% of the products sold in India in the earwear category are imported from China.

BoAt is planning to leverage the government’s production-linked incentive programme to start making in India.

“We are looking at manufacturing in a phased manner. By next year we are hoping to move some proportion of manufacturing base to India," said Aman Gupta, co-founder of BoAt Lifestyle.





