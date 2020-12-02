Watch and listen: India is ahead

Delhi-based BoAt is now the top seller in the truly wireless earphones category, while Noise captured the pole position in the smartwatch segment, according to two market researchers. Counterpoint Research said BoAt accounted for 18% of the earbuds market with Chinese brands Xiaomi and Realme trailing at 16% and 12%, respectively. International Data Corp. (IDC) claims BoAt is not only the leader in earbuds but also the entire earwear category with 32.4% market share.