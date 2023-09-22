Watch: Apple loyalists stand in long queues to get their hands on Made in India iPhone 151 min read 22 Sep 2023, 11:40 AM IST
Apple's iPhone 15 lineup goes on sale in India with customers waiting in long queues at official stores.
Apple's flagship iPhone 15 range went on sale in India at 8:30 am through the company's official stores in Delhi and Mumbai and the official website. In keeping with the excitement surrounding Apple's new devices, the company's loyal customers stood in long queues outside Apple BKC and Apple Saket to get their hands on the flagship devices.
Another Apple loyalist, Vivek, who waited in the queue for 17 hours to get his iPhone said, "I have been here since 3 p.m. yesterday. I waited in the queue for 17 hours to get the first iPhone at India's first Apple store. I have come from Ahmedabad to get this phone"
Also Read: Apple India announces big discounts on iPhone 15 series up to ₹6,000. Details on offers
He added that he wanted to buy the iPhone from the company's first store in the country and experience the ambience of the store at the time of the iPhone 15 launch.
Another user at the Apple BKC store told ANI, “My name is Vivek, I am from Bangalore. I arrived here this morning at four o'clock, tried to get the phone first but the gentleman made it I couldn't make it to the queue but I am happy I'm getting my new iPhone 15 Pro."