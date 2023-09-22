Apple's flagship iPhone 15 range went on sale in India at 8:30 am through the company's official stores in Delhi and Mumbai and the official website. In keeping with the excitement surrounding Apple's new devices, the company's loyal customers stood in long queues outside Apple BKC and Apple Saket to get their hands on the flagship devices.

Also Read: iPhone 15 Sale Live updates The first customer at Apple Saket outlet today, Rahul, said he had been waiting in the queue since 4 am in order to buy the iPhone 15 Pro Max. He told ANI, “It was a great experience. I was in the queue since 4 a.m. and then purchased the phone. I have always had top phones with me. I have an iPhone 13 Pro Max and an iPhone 14 Pro Max. After the 15 series was announced, I wanted to get the iPhone 15 Pro Max - that too before everyone else."

Another Apple loyalist, Vivek, who waited in the queue for 17 hours to get his iPhone said, "I have been here since 3 p.m. yesterday. I waited in the queue for 17 hours to get the first iPhone at India's first Apple store. I have come from Ahmedabad to get this phone"

He added that he wanted to buy the iPhone from the company's first store in the country and experience the ambience of the store at the time of the iPhone 15 launch.

Another user at the Apple BKC store told ANI, “My name is Vivek, I am from Bangalore. I arrived here this morning at four o'clock, tried to get the phone first but the gentleman made it I couldn't make it to the queue but I am happy I'm getting my new iPhone 15 Pro."