Watch: Apple plays Badshah’s VooDoo song to introduce AirPods Pro

Apple has added touch controls for media playback and volume adjustments to new AirPods Pro along with longer battery life, a brand-new charging case, and an additional ear tip size for a better fit.
At its Far Out event, Apple debuted the all-new iPhone 14 series that consists of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Plus. Alongside the company took the wraps off its next-generation AirPods Pro wireless earbuds which are priced at ₹26,900. While there were some major announcements at the event, many are attributing Apply playing Indian pop-singer Badshah’s VooDoo as the event’s peak moment.
The Voodoo song by Badshah, J Balvin and Tainy was played to introduce the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation). The all-new wireless earbuds come powered by H2 chipset. Major upgrades on the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode along with Spatial Audio. The Cupertino-based company has also added touch controls for media playback and volume adjustments along with longer battery life, a brand-new charging case, and an additional ear tip size for a better fit.
Here’s the link to Apple’s Twitter post, unveiling the new AirPods Pro with the VooDoo song.
Badshah expressed his gratitude through a Twitter post.
As far as Apple fans are concerned, they couldn’t keep calm. Here are some of their expressions
“@Its_Badshah pleasantly surprised to see that Apple has used VOODOO for Apple AirPods Pro Intro in this year’s Apple Event/Keynote ! You have truly went international", wrote a user on Twitter. “When Badshah's Voodoo got recommended to me I skipped it. Now they played it during the reveal of Airpods Pro 2 now I like it. See? Apple's good at selling stuff," wrote another.
“You know what’s the best feeling ?@apple using an indian music to represent it’s product #AirPodsPro #iPhone14Pro #iPhone14 #iPhone14ProMax #Badshah @Its_Badshah #VooDoo," says a user in his Twitter post. “That song by #Badshah during the launch of the new #AirPods was the real surprise!", reads another.
