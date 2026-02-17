WATCH | From AMRs to humanoids: Qualcomm showcases full robotics suite at India AI Impact Summit 2026

Chipmaker Qualcomm on Tuesday showcased a portfolio of robotics technologies, including humanoid systems, at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 held at Bharat Mandapam.

The company outlined its ambition to speed up the deployment of what it describes as “physical AI” across homes, factories and large-scale industrial settings, positioning India as a key market in the next phase of robotics adoption.

End-to-end robotics suite unveiled Shrestha Jain, Marketing Lead for Robots and Automotive at Qualcomm, said the firm is presenting a comprehensive Robotics System that integrates hardware, software and compound artificial intelligence.

According to Jain, the platform is designed to support a wide range of applications, from household robots to industrial autonomous mobile robots and full sized humanoids. She said the modular architecture is intended to simplify development and reduce time to market for robotics manufacturers.

The company also introduced its first dedicated robotics processor, the Qualcomm Dragonwing IQ-10, aimed at powering advanced autonomous mobile robots and full sized humanoid machines. Jain described the move as Qualcomm’s entry into the premium tier of robotics computing.

Built for scale and industrial reliability Jain said the general purpose robotics architecture combines heterogeneous edge computing, mixed criticality systems, software platforms, machine learning operations and what the company calls an AI data flywheel.

This approach, she explained, allows robots to perceive their surroundings through vision and audio inputs and to carry out real world tasks with greater adaptability. The system has been optimised to scale across different form factors while maintaining industrial grade reliability, particularly in environments with high automation demands.

India AI Impact Summit draws global leaders The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held as a five day programme structured around three pillars, or “Sutras”: People, Planet and Progress. It has brought together policymakers, technology firms, researchers and industry leaders in what organisers describe as the first global AI gathering to be hosted in the Global South.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, highlighting the country’s ambition to develop artificial intelligence that serves both national priorities and global needs.

More than 20 heads of state, 60 ministers and hundreds of global AI leaders are participating in the summit. Discussions are expected to focus on translating international AI deliberations into practical development outcomes under the IndiaAI Mission and the Digital India initiative, with the Prime Minister scheduled to deliver the inaugural address on 19 February.