Watch: How Samsung takes a dig at the upcoming Apple iPhone 14

The 30-second long Samsung ads start with the words “Buckle up for Apple’s latest launch as you enter a world where heads will turn….just not in your direction." It then goes on to underline the camera resolution of pixel phones. Apple iPhones come with 12MP sensors. Mocking the lack of high resolution cameras on iPhones, Samsung says in ad “where the highest resolution camera on a smartphone will be in someone else's pocket and that epic moonshot that’s getting all the likes won’t be yours."