Watch: How Samsung takes a dig at the upcoming Apple iPhone 14

The 30-second long Samsung ads start with the words “Buckle up for Apple’s latest launch as you enter a world where heads will turn….just not in your direction.”
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Apple Far Out event is on September 7 where the company is expected to bring the iPhone 14 lineup. Days ahead of the launch, Samsung is taking a dig at the upcoming devices in its latest ad. The ad focuses on the camera capability and highlights of the latest Samsung phones, while mocking lack of these features on Apple iPhones.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Apple Far Out event is on September 7 where the company is expected to bring the iPhone 14 lineup. Days ahead of the launch, Samsung is taking a dig at the upcoming devices in its latest ad. The ad focuses on the camera capability and highlights of the latest Samsung phones, while mocking lack of these features on Apple iPhones.
The 30-second long Samsung ads start with the words “Buckle up for Apple’s latest launch as you enter a world where heads will turn….just not in your direction." It then goes on to underline the camera resolution of pixel phones. Apple iPhones come with 12MP sensors. Mocking the lack of high resolution cameras on iPhones, Samsung says in ad “where the highest resolution camera on a smartphone will be in someone else's pocket and that epic moonshot that’s getting all the likes won’t be yours."
The 30-second long Samsung ads start with the words “Buckle up for Apple’s latest launch as you enter a world where heads will turn….just not in your direction." It then goes on to underline the camera resolution of pixel phones. Apple iPhones come with 12MP sensors. Mocking the lack of high resolution cameras on iPhones, Samsung says in ad “where the highest resolution camera on a smartphone will be in someone else's pocket and that epic moonshot that’s getting all the likes won’t be yours."
“Because this innovation is not coming soon to an iPhone near you. It’s already here in the Galaxy" the ad says.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Because this innovation is not coming soon to an iPhone near you. It’s already here in the Galaxy" the ad says.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
You can watch the full ad here:
You can watch the full ad here:
This is not the first time Samsung has taken a potshot at Apple iPhones. Samsung made fun of the notch when it was introduced with the iPhone X. It has trolled Apple for dropping the headphone jack and charger from the box of the iPhone.
This is not the first time Samsung has taken a potshot at Apple iPhones. Samsung made fun of the notch when it was introduced with the iPhone X. It has trolled Apple for dropping the headphone jack and charger from the box of the iPhone.
In a recent development, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would come with better ultra-wide angle cameras as compared to their predecessors launched the previous year.
In a recent development, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would come with better ultra-wide angle cameras as compared to their predecessors launched the previous year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Reportedly, the Pro variants of iPhone 14 will pack a higher charging speed as compared to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. These phones and Apple Watch Series 8 are expected to make their debut on September 07, 2022.
Reportedly, the Pro variants of iPhone 14 will pack a higher charging speed as compared to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. These phones and Apple Watch Series 8 are expected to make their debut on September 07, 2022.