A humanoid robot with an eerily realistic structure has taken social media by storm after a video showcasing its movements went viral. Designed by Clone Robotics, the prototype, named ‘Protoclone’, has been meticulously crafted to replicate human musculoskeletal functions.

The widely shared footage, which has amassed millions of views, depicts the robot’s limbs twitching as artificial muscles spring to life, all while it dangles from the ceiling. While some have marvelled at the breakthrough in biomimetic engineering, others have found its unsettlingly lifelike appearance deeply disturbing.

A Leap Forward in Robotics According to Clone Robotics’ post on X, Protoclone has been designed with over 200 degrees of freedom, 1,000 artificial muscle fibres, and 500 integrated sensors. The company asserts that the android features human-like skeletal, vascular, and nervous systems, marking a significant advancement in the field of robotics. The current model is powered by a pneumatic system, though the firm has announced plans to develop a hydraulically driven version in the near future. To enhance its ability to interact with its surroundings, the humanoid is equipped with four cameras and an array of precision sensors.

Mixed Reactions from the Public While some observers have been captivated by Protoclone’s capabilities, many social media users have reacted with a mix of apprehension and humour. Responses on platforms such as X have likened the robot to fictional depictions of artificial intelligence in dystopian narratives, with some individuals even calling for aesthetic modifications to make it appear less menacing.

One user quipped, “Damn, five minutes of seeing our world and it already hung itself.” Another remarked, “This is my sleep paralysis demon.” Others expressed concerns about the potential displacement of human workers, with one commenter speculating, “Bro is about to take 90 per cent of jobs, and AI software will take the other 9 per cent.”

Industry Implications and Future Availability Despite the divided public response, humanoid robots are steadily finding their place in industrial applications. Companies such as Figure and Apptronik have already introduced similar technology to manufacturing environments, paving the way for a future where advanced robotics could redefine the workforce. Reports suggest that Protoclone will be available for preorder later this year, although Clone Robotics has yet to disclose pricing details.